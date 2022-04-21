Emerson Palmieri Makes Lyon Admission Over Chelsea Future

Chelsea loanee Emerson Palmieri has made an honest admission regarding his future at Olympique Lyonnais,

The Italian has spent the season in France and the Ligue 1 side refused to let Chelsea recall the defender in January.

Emerson has now revealed that he would like to stay with the side after his loan spell concludes at the end of the season.

As per journalist Hugo Guillemet, Emerson said: “I would like to stay here (in Lyon), I have no problem telling you, but it's not up to me."

This comes after recent reports have stated that Emerson is expected to return to Chelsea at the end of his loan spell.

The report stated that is believed that his wages are too much for Lyon to pay, and the player himself does not want to stay at the club, however his latest quotes suggest different.

Emerson was linked with a return to the Blues in the January transfer window as a result of their injury issues at the time but a move failed to materialise, even though the player himself wanted to move back to west London.

He has featured once for Chelsea in the current campaign, making a four minute cameo off the bench in their Premier League opening game against Crystal Palace.

Lyon will have to pay up if they wish to sign the defender on a permanent deal as he was linked with a move to Lazio to join his former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

