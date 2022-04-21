Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Emerson Palmieri Makes Lyon Admission Over Chelsea Future

Chelsea loanee Emerson Palmieri has made an honest admission regarding his future at Olympique Lyonnais,

The Italian has spent the season in France and the Ligue 1 side refused to let Chelsea recall the defender in January.

Emerson has now revealed that he would like to stay with the side after his loan spell concludes at the end of the season.

imago1011434352h

As per journalist Hugo Guillemet, Emerson said: “I would like to stay here (in Lyon), I have no problem telling you, but it's not up to me."

This comes after recent reports have stated that Emerson is expected to return to Chelsea at the end of his loan spell.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report stated that is believed that his wages are too much for Lyon to pay, and the player himself does not want to stay at the club, however his latest quotes suggest different.

imago1011434355h

Emerson was linked with a return to the Blues in the January transfer window as a result of their injury issues at the time but a move failed to materialise, even though the player himself wanted to move back to west London.

He has featured once for Chelsea in the current campaign, making a four minute cameo off the bench in their Premier League opening game against Crystal Palace.

Lyon will have to pay up if they wish to sign the defender on a permanent deal as he was linked with a move to Lazio to join his former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011451018h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Admission After 60 Minute Chelsea Display During Arsenal Defeat

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011386001h
News

Thomas Tuchel Offers Two Word Antonio Rudiger Verdict After Missing Chelsea's Defeat to Arsenal

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1006568462h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Seven Word Verdict on How Chelsea Can Bounce Back From Arsenal Defeat

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011447557h
News

Thomas Tuchel Blames Stamford Bridge Pitch As One Reason for Chelsea's Problems

By Matt Debono10 hours ago
imago1011448777h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reflects on 'Wild' Chelsea Mistakes in Arsenal Defeat

By Nick Emms10 hours ago
imago1011446479h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Involved in Heated Exchange With Chelsea Fans After Arsenal Defeat

By Nick Emms10 hours ago
imago1011451031h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Andreas Christensen's Half-Time Chelsea Substitution During Arsenal Defeat

By Matt Debono10 hours ago
imago1006568462h
News

Thomas Tuchel Slams Individual Chelsea Errors During Arsenal Defeat

By Nick Emms11 hours ago