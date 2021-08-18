Report: Emerson Palmieri 'One Step Away' From Chelsea Exit to Join Lyon

Emerson Palmieri is on the verge of joining French side Lyon this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel and a departure looked on the cards as Chelsea look to offload several members to reduce the squad size.

Napoli and Inter Milan have been linked with the Italian who has won the Champions League and European Championships in recent weeks and months.

But Lyon have appeared to have won the race. Despite Napoli readying a proposal for the defender, Gianluigi Longari reports Emerson is 'one step away' from joining Ligue 1 outfit Lyon on loan which includes an obligation to buy.

Emerson will join the loan army which has increased in recent days after the departure of Michy Batshuayi to Besiktas.

This could see Marcos Alonso now stay at the club, particularly after his goal against Crystal Palace, to compliment Ben Chilwell in the left wing-back role.

What has Emerson Palmieri said?

Speaking to ESPN Brasil on his game time at Chelsea, he admitted: “I know it’s not easy, but I’m hungry to play. I want to play, I know I can be on the field, I’ve already tasted it. So, I will do everything to be on the pitch.

“Of course I still have two more years on my contract with Chelsea, who are a big club. I’ve already proved that I can play here, but at the same time I want to be on the field. I want to play, I want to feel important, like I already felt. I want to have the same feeling I felt when I scored the goal against Atletico Madrid, to have the same feeling when I won the Euro.”

He added: “I’m really going to choose the best option. If it’s to stay at Chelsea, if it happens to Napoli or another team. I still have another 25 days, practically, to think about, to be able to choose the best place, right. Where they really want me, want me happy, And where I’m going to choose.

“Because I’m 27 years old today so I’m at an age where I believe I’m at the top of my maturing age, as a player, like everything else. So after everything now that I’ve been through, having won the Euro, having participated in the Champions League, I want to play, I want to feel important and that’s what I’m going to look for this month.”

