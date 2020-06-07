Chelsea ready to sell Emerson Palmieri - Juventus in talks with Blues

Chelsea are reportedly ready to let full-back Emerson Palmieri leave the club this summer, with Juventus showing interest.

The 25-year-old signed for the Blues in January 2018 under Antonio Conte's reign from AS Roma and now a return to Italy could be on the cards just two-and-a-half years later.

Emerson has failed to convince head coach Frank Lampard that he is the long-term option at left-back which has seen Cesar Azpilicueta move across to fill the role.

He has made only 14 appearances in the Premier League this season and has just 45% of the games.

As per Tuttosport relayed by Sport Witness, Chelsea are already in talks with Juventus regarding the Italian.

This could see Emerson reunite with his former boss Maurizio Sarri who he spent one year at Chelsea, who is also the current Juve boss.

The report states that Chelsea are ‘willing to satisfy’ Emerson's wishes however will need to work out a 'creative formula' to finalise a move.

It could see Emerson head to Italy next season on loan with a purchase option ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Chelsea are keen on landing a new left-back this summer with Leicester City's Ben Chilwell the preferred option, while Nicolas Tagliafico and Alex Telles also remain on the Blues' shortlist.

