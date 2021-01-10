Emerson Palmieri's agent provides update on Chelsea future

Emerson Palmieri's agent insists no offers for the Italian yet

Emerson Palmieri's agent has confirmed that there have been no official bids for the Chelsea defender amid speculation surrounding the Italian's future at Stamford Bridge.

Emerson, 26, has been linked with a move back to Italy with the likes of Napoli, Juventus and Inter all keeping tabs on the left-back.

However, Emerson's agent recently told Inside Futbol: "It’s difficult to say anything at the moment. there have been no official offers. I’ve not had any offers to find out [if Chelsea will sell Palmieri]."

Though Emerson's agent confirmed that there have been enquiries about the Italian from different clubs, he refused to disclose the identity of any interested parties.

He added: "There have only been enquiries. I will not speak about the clubs[involved]."

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge in January 2018, Emerson has failed to nail down a spot in the first team, and has had to settle for a mere back-up role under Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard.

The Italian has made just eight appearances for the Blues so far this season, playing second fiddle to first-team regular and big-money signing, Ben Chilwell.

However, he's done well as a back-up at left-back, with a few encouraging performances in the Champions League group stage and the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea have been tipped to make a few additions in the January window after their recent struggles, but the Blues might need to trim their wage bill before freshening up personnel.

Emerson is understood to have had talks with Lampard about his future and a decision regarding a potential move is expected to be made soon.

There might be a twist in the tale, as outcast Marcos Alonso edges closer to a loan move to La Liga leaders Atlético Madrid.

