Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Erik Ten Hag confirms Hakim Ziyech will leave Ajax for Chelsea at end of the season

Matt Debono

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag has broken his silence after Chelsea came to a verbal agreement with the Dutch side for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech.

A deal worth €45 million has been agreed between the two clubs for the 26-year-old, who will move to the English capital in the summer. 

Despite personal terms not yet being agreed, a deal is set to be announced within the next week. 

And a deal for the Moroccan to link-up with the Blues has been confirmed by Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag. 

Speaking to Fox ahead of their game against Vitesse: "Ziyech to Chelsea? A transfer was coming, we expected it to happen," Ten Hag said on Ziyech's future.

"And I actually already expected this 1 or 2 years earlier. And each time it was: ‘wow, he stayed again’. We are just happy that we will still have him until the end of the season

----------

With a transfer all but confirmed now for the 26-year-old who has already racked up 12 assists this season in the Eredivisie, Chelsea can now look forward to welcoming their new recruit at the end of the season. 

Frank Lampard was left frustrated in January after the Blues failed to bring in any new additions to the side, but their determination to land Ziyech will provide Lampard and the Chelsea hierarchy with a level of satisfaction following the agreement. 

Chelsea are also interested in Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, with Kepa Arrizabalaga's future yet to be decided.  

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea on the brink of signing Ajax star Hakim Ziyech after personal terms agreed

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech after personal terms were agreed between the Moroccan and the Premier League side.

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea wanted 26-year-old in January but Ajax rejected bid

Chelsea will have to wait until the summer to get their hands on Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech after a verbal agreement was reached between the two clubs.

Matt Debono

Jadon Sancho move to Chelsea still on despite Hakim Ziyech agreement with Dortmund star set to leave

Jadon Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer but his destination is yet to be confirmed with a whole host of clubs interested.

Matt Debono

Chelsea agree verbal €45M deal for Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement for the summer transfer of Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

Matt Debono

Chelsea record highest net-profit across world over previous two transfers windows

Chelsea have recorded the highest net-profit following the previous two transfer windows, it has been revealed.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Manuel Neuer reveals why he took a penalty in 2012 Champions League final defeat to Chelsea

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has shed light to why he stepped up to take a penalty against Chelsea in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final.

Matt Debono

by

Shed End

Gallery: Chelsea return to training following winter break

Chelsea returned to Cobham on Monday to start their preparations as they await Manchester United in their next league outing.

Matt Debono

Conor Gallagher looking to achieve dream of playing for Chelsea

Conor Gallagher has revealed his dreams of playing for Chelsea after the midfielder has excelled in his first season in senior football.

Matt Debono

Chelsea among clubs interested in Wigan and USMNT full-back Antonee Robinson after failed AC Milan move

Chelsea could make a move for Wigan defender Antonee Robinson this summer. The 22-year-old has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs after his proposed transfer to Serie A side AC Milan fell through in the final stages on deadline day.

Matt Debono

Toni Kroos: Chelsea defeat in 2012 most f****d moment of career

Real Madrid maestro Toni Kroos has admitted that the defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League Final in 2012 is the 'most f****d up' game of his football career.

Matt Debono