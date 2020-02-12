Erik Ten Hag confirms Hakim Ziyech will leave Ajax for Chelsea at end of the season

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag has broken his silence after Chelsea came to a verbal agreement with the Dutch side for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech.

A deal worth €45 million has been agreed between the two clubs for the 26-year-old, who will move to the English capital in the summer.

Despite personal terms not yet being agreed, a deal is set to be announced within the next week.

And a deal for the Moroccan to link-up with the Blues has been confirmed by Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag.

Speaking to Fox ahead of their game against Vitesse: "Ziyech to Chelsea? A transfer was coming, we expected it to happen," Ten Hag said on Ziyech's future.

"And I actually already expected this 1 or 2 years earlier. And each time it was: ‘wow, he stayed again’. We are just happy that we will still have him until the end of the season

With a transfer all but confirmed now for the 26-year-old who has already racked up 12 assists this season in the Eredivisie, Chelsea can now look forward to welcoming their new recruit at the end of the season.

Frank Lampard was left frustrated in January after the Blues failed to bring in any new additions to the side, but their determination to land Ziyech will provide Lampard and the Chelsea hierarchy with a level of satisfaction following the agreement.

Chelsea are also interested in Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, with Kepa Arrizabalaga's future yet to be decided.

