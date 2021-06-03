Erling Haaland Chelsea's 'Main Goal' This Summer Following Lukaku Update

Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea's Main Summer Transfer Target Revealed Following Romelu Lukaku Blow

Erling Haaland remains Chelsea's main summer transfer target after Romelu Lukaku revealed he was staying at Inter Milan.

The 20-year-old netted 41 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 appearances during the 2020/21 season, making him a hot-buy this summer ahead of the transfer window. 

Haaland has a release clause of £75 million which becomes active next summer and after Borussia Dortmund bagged Champions League qualification, it appeared that the Norwegian would remain in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea are in the market for a new centre-forward this summer. Jorginho being their top goalscorer in the Premier League for the 2020/21 season with seven goals, all from the penalty, wasn't pretty reading for the Blues attack. 

Thomas Tuchel's side had shortlisted Haaland as well as Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku as options, but they were dealt a serious blow when Lukaku confirmed he would remain at Inter Milan.

"Yes, I am staying. I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

And as per Sky Italia's Angelo Mangiante, Haaland remains Chelsea's 'main goal this summer' following Lukaku's update over his future. 

Haaland has recently admitted no decision has been made on his future yet, which could give Tuchel and Chelsea hope over a possible deal this summer. 

“I have not taken a position on that," Haaland told Norwegian reporters. "After this international break I will go on vacation, and then I will report for pre-season.”

