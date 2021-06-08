Erling Haaland Hands Chelsea Boost, Would Welcome Move to Stamford Bridge

It will take a club-record fee for Chelsea to get their hands on Haaland.

Chelsea have been given a major boost in their transfer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

The 20-year-old is set for a summer of transfer speculation as several clubs keep an eye on the prolific forward.

Haaland has a release clause of £68 million which becomes active next summer, but could leave this summer should a big-money offer come in. Dortmund are reported to be be holding out for an offer of £150 million if they are to consider selling him.

It has been previously claimed that Chelsea are reluctant to spend such a large fee on Haaland, however they have received a welcome boost in their chase for the forward, who is also attracting interest from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

A new report from the Telegraph claims Haaland is interested in a switch to west London if the clubs can find an agreement, whether it is this summer or next.

Chelsea are reportedly looking at both options of either signing Haaland this summer, or agreeing a deal for him to remain at Dortmund for another season before making the move to England.

Chelsea are thought to be 'optimistic' in their pursuit of Haaland as they target a new centre-forward to bolster their attacking line.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on incomings this summer

"Two or three new ones would be very, very good. It's always good not to oppose change. You bring new energy into a team, new guys who question the old, who challenge everyone, in training and in games. I believe that is a good thing."

