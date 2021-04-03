Erling Haaland latest: Chelsea and Man City see Real Madrid as favourites to land £154M forward

Real Madrid are seen as the favourites by Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Manchester City to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

Haaland, 20, is a wanted man across Europe this summer and that has seen his representatives already fly to Spain this week to hold talks with Barcelona and Real Madrid over his future.

They are set to speak to English clubs as well to scout out the potential buyers after Dortmund slapped a £154 million price-tag on the goalscoring machine this summer if they are to consider offers.

But as per David Ornstein, Premier League clubs see Real Madrid as the favourites for the Norwegian, but it will take a huge transfer fee if he is to leave this summer.

Haaland has a €75 million release clause but it is only active from next summer, and Dortmund's sporting director, Michael Zorc, has already told Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, they want to keep him for one further year.

Thomas Tuchel was asked about Chelsea's reported interest in Haaland but he refused to speak about other team's players.

"I will not answer that out of respect for the player and Borussia Dortmund. There is big news around him and his agent. It seems like they are creating a race for the player and I will fully accept this a player for Borussia Dortmund, a promising player of course.

"But he isn't our player and is not in our squad. So we will not comment on anything else regarding Haaland."

