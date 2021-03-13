Erling Haaland latest: Manchester City lead Chelsea in race to land 20-year-old striker

Manchester City currently lead the race to sign Chelsea target Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old is the subject of heavy transfer interest this summer with several clubs keen on signing the Dortmund forward.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid are also interested but there has been a new development.

As per the Mail, Pep Guardiola's side are emerging as the current favourites in the race for Haaland, while Manchester United are set to be priced out due not wanting to enter a bidding war.

Chelsea are in the mix with the Blues having the resources to pull off a big transfer this summer as they look to splash the cash once again, this time backing Thomas Tuchel.

Man City gave reportedly made initial contact with Haaland's camp as per the report, which is seeing them ahead in the race to try to land the Norwegian.

According to the report, Haaland's £90 million buyout clause can only be activated if the fee is paid in one instalment.

Chelsea were previously reported to have already made their move for Haaland, which could have ramifications on the future of Tammy Abraham at the club.

He is yet to enter talks over a new deal and won't discuss a new contract while the club are pursuing Haaland, and due to his lack of playing time under Tuchel.

