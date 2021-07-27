Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Erling Haaland on €175M Pricetag Amid Chelsea Speculation

The Blues' target has weighed in on his valuation.
Author:
Publish date:

Borrussia Dortmund striker and Chelsea target Erling Haaland has weighed in on his reported €175 million pricetag this summer.

The 21-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to London but the Blues face a struggle to secure the signing.

Speaking in a press conference as quoted by Sven Westerschulze, Haaland believe that he is not worth the price quoted.

sipa_34250806

The Norwegian said: "Before yesterday I haven't spoken with my agent for one month. So you have the answer. I hope it’s only rumours because it’s a lot of money for a person." 

The striker's agent Mino Raiola and father Alfie Haaland are aware of 'concrete interest' from Chelsea this summer as Dortmund are preparing for a big offer for Haaland this summer.

However, the stumbling block in any deal this summer remains Borussia Dortmund's stance. They insist Haaland is not for sale this summer ahead of his £68 million release clause which becomes active in 2022.

sipa_34268693

Dortmund have already rejected a proposal including Tammy Abraham as the Blues look for a way to bring Haaland to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will try to lure the Norwegian to Chelsea this year with it being claimed that Dortmund are commanding a fee of £150 million should he leave this summer.

It has been reported that Chelsea are preparing an offer of up to £130 million for the 21-year-old this summer as they look to test Dortmund's resolve.

It remains to be seen whether the German club would be tempted into selling the Norwegian as Chelsea up their pursuit for the forward.

 Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34268817
Transfer News

Erling Haaland Discusses €175M Pricetag Amid Chelsea Interest

Kounde cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde Expected to Join Chelsea After 'Agreeing' Blues Switch

sipa_33295332
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde 'Open' to Chelsea Move as Blues Open Talks With Sevilla

1002721061
News

Report: Seven Players Set to Miss Out on Bournemouth Clash Revealed

Broja 2
News

Chelsea Forward Armando Broja Reflects on Vitesse Loan Spell

1002721061
Match Coverage

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly

DS2.jfif
News

'It's Good to Be Back' - Chelsea Defender Dujon Sterling Delivers Verdict on Pre-Season Return

DS.jfif
News

'I Have Learnt a Lot' - Dujon Sterling Enjoying Training Under Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel