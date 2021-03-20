Erling Haaland remains Chelsea's number one summer transfer target

Chelsea's number one target this summer is still Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Haaland, 20, has caught the name of the biggest clubs in Europe, including the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, with several other teams also showing heavy interest.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in the market this summer for a new striker, despite the array of attacking quality, they still want to bolster their options which indicates their intent to get back to being the best in the world.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Several forwards have been linked with the club, Haaland in particular, but most recently Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala.

But Christian Falk of BILD has insisted that Haaland remains the Blues' priority this summer.

Haaland has a release clause of €75 million next summer, but could be sold this summer if Dortmund fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly made a €150 million promise to Tuchel - if he guides the Blues to a top four finish, he will try to land the Norwegian.

Their links to Aguero have also been rubbished after it was reported that they were monitoring his situation in Manchester, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. He is yet to open talks over an extension.

No club is leading the race or close to signing Haaland this summer, but the competition is fierce and Chelsea have put their name in the ring to land the 20-year-old.

