Erling Haaland Responds to Chelsea Summer Transfer Links

Erling Haaland has responded to questions over his future amid strong links to Chelsea this summer.

The 20-year-old has returned to Borussia Dortmund for pre-season following his summer break, but talk over his future remains high amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Chelsea are heavily interested in the centre-forward as they eye a world-class striker in the summer window. Roman Abramovich is reportedly ready to break the bank to bring Haaland to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Haaland is claimed to be able to 'imagine' playing for Chelsea in the future, but now he has delivered a possible hint over his future.

BILD posed the question to Haaland regarding his future - "Are you staying with Borussia Dortmund, Haaland?" The 20-year-old thought 'about it for a moment', then reacting with a 'big grin' but remain tightlipped.

Dortmund's stance remains the same. They don't want to sell Haaland and plan on keeping him next season.

"We are planning firmly with Erling for the new season," said sporting director Michael Zorc.

However there have been reports out of Germany suggesting Dortmund would accept an offer of £150 million this summer. Haaland has a release clause of £68 million which becomes active next year and he is expected to leave by next summer.

His agent Mino Raiola also remain tightlipped over any move, replying to questions over the Chelsea links: "There is nothing to say."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

