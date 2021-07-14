Erling Haaland Responds to Chelsea Summer Transfer Links

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Erling Haaland Responds to £150M Transfer Links to Chelsea

One to keep an eye on.
Author:
Publish date:

Erling Haaland has responded to questions over his future amid strong links to Chelsea this summer.

The 20-year-old has returned to Borussia Dortmund for pre-season following his summer break, but talk over his future remains high amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Chelsea are heavily interested in the centre-forward as they eye a world-class striker in the summer window. Roman Abramovich is reportedly ready to break the bank to bring Haaland to Stamford Bridge this summer

sipa_32544805

Haaland is claimed to be able to 'imagine' playing for Chelsea in the future, but now he has delivered a possible hint over his future. 

BILD posed the question to Haaland regarding his future - "Are you staying with Borussia Dortmund, Haaland?" The 20-year-old thought 'about it for a moment', then reacting with a 'big grin' but remain tightlipped.

Dortmund's stance remains the same. They don't want to sell Haaland and plan on keeping him next season.

"We are planning firmly with Erling for the new season," said sporting director Michael Zorc.

1003848718

However there have been reports out of Germany suggesting Dortmund would accept an offer of £150 million this summer. Haaland has a release clause of £68 million which becomes active next year and he is expected to leave by next summer.

His agent Mino Raiola also remain tightlipped over any move, replying to questions over the Chelsea links: "There is nothing to say."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34019383 (1)
Euro 2020

Official: Jorginho Included in Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament

1003848717
Transfer News

'Nothing to Say' - Mino Raiola Delivers Erling Haaland to Chelsea Update

1003848717
Transfer News

Erling Haaland Responds to Chelsea Summer Transfer Links

1003848717
News

Borussia Dortmund Director Makes Erling Haaland to Chelsea Hint After Player Misses Training

pjimage (37)
Transfer News

Report: Roman Abramovich Ready to Release Investment to Land Erling Haaland

1002732551 (3)
News

Chelsea Confirm Details for Arsenal and Spurs Pre-Season Clashes

sipa_32544805
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Signing Erling Haaland This Summer 'Mission Impossible'

sipa_33416260
Transfer News

Jorginho's Agent: Juventus Showing Interest, Plans to Stay at Chelsea