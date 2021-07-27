Erling Haaland Rubbishes Borussia Dortmund Exit Rumours Amid Chelsea Interest

The Norwegian has told journalists he is committed to the German club.

Chelsea's 'main priority' Erling Haaland has rubbished rumours surrounding his Borussia Dortmund exit this summer.

The Blues are set to launch an audacious £130 million bid for the Norway international.

Speaking to the press in Germany, Haaland admitted that he is enjoying his time in Dortmund.

"First of all I have three years left on my contract. I’m enjoying my time here. But of course the trophy was important because that's what I want." he said.

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea want a new centre-forward this summer of world-class calibre. Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku have been linked but Haaland appears to be the main focus.

A deal to bring the 21-year-old to London this summer will be expensive as his release clause of £68 million only becomes next summer and Dortmund are reluctant to let him leave in the summer window.

The Blues could be left disappointed in their pursuit for the player following his admission that he is 'enjoying' his time with the German club, who won the DFB Pokal last season.

However, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will try to lure the Norwegian to Chelsea this year as the Blues are set to test Dortmund's resolve with a £130 million bid this summer.

However, Chelsea boss Tuchel is in 'no rush' this summer with talks taking place with director Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech.

"There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things. It was a pretty solid holiday."

