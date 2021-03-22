Erling Haaland sends Borussia Dortmund summer transfer warning amid Chelsea interest

Erling Haaland has reportedly made it 'absolutely clear' to his agent, Mino Raiola, that he will look to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer if they don't qualify for the Champions League next season.

The 20-year-old has bagged 33 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has caught the attention of all of the top European clubs.

Haaland is the subject of interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid and the summer is set to be fuelled with transfer speculation over the Norwegian's future in Germany.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

And as per AS, they have claimed that Haaland has spoken to his agent, Raiola, to confirm he will want a transfer this summer if Dortmund finish outside of the Champions League places.

Haaland was left fuming at full-time on Saturday after Dortmund were held to a 2-2 draw against Cologne, which saw him storm down the tunnel after the whistle as they sit in fifth place in the Bundesliga.

Haaland reportedly had a release clause of €75 million which becomes active in the summer of 2022, but the report from AS claims that there was only a verbal agreement that Haaland could leave in 2022 for a 'reasonable price'. Nothing was written in a contract specifying the amount.

Real Madrid reportedly have an edge because they have a 'good relationship' with Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke who is 'minded to give priority' to the Los Blancos.

Chelsea are on the hunt to land the 20-year-old with Roman Abramovich ready to make it his 'personal mission' to land the forward this summer, after 'promising' manager Thomas Tuchel he will do his best to acquire Haaland if he secured Champions League football next season.

The race to sign Haaland is on, but European football is a must. Miss out on that, and club's can count themselves out of the race already.

