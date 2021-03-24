Erling Haaland tipped to make £150M transfer to Chelsea or Manchester City

Chelsea and Manchester City have been tipped as the transfer destination for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The 20-year-old has been strongly linked with a move away from the Bundesliga side following his 33 goals in 31 games this season.

Chelsea, Man City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been linked with the forward who has a £68 million release clause which is valid from next summer.

However, Haaland could be on the move this summer with Dortmund's Champions League hopes hanging in the balance. He has made it 'absolutely clear' to his agent Mino Raiola that he will look to leave if they don't finish in the Champions League spots - they are currently fifth in the league.

Jamie Moralee, the agent of the likes of Michael Keane, Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey, believes Haaland will end up making the move to the Premier League, either to west London or Manchester.

"I would say that Haaland’s value on the market is now around 150 million pounds," Moralee told VG.

"I think he’ll end up in England. Manchester City or Chelsea. His salary could end up anywhere between £200,000 and £300,000 a week."

Haaland delivered an update on his future on Monday as the transfer speculation intensifies ahead of the summer transfer window.

"My future? I still have a three-year contract. I'm not worried about that."

He added: "They must want me," when speaking about important factors if he were to consider a transfer.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly ready to make it his 'personal mission' to try to land Haaland.

