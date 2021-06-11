Erling Haaland to Chelsea: Blues Suffer €350M Blow As They Learn Potential Cost of Transfer This Summer

It's going to take an eye-watering fee for Chelsea to get their man this summer.

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their summer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Thomas Tuchel's side are showing 'strong interest' and are keen to try to negotiate a deal to bring Haaland to the club this summer ahead of his £68 million release clause becoming active next summer.

However Dortmund are reluctant to let him go and it has been reported that Chelsea will need to offer 'something crazy' to tempt the German side into selling the 20-year-old this summer.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Haaland is thought to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge and Chelsea have started talks with the various people involved to see if a deal can be done. It is now down to Roman Abramovich if he wants to break the bank to get Chelsea's priority signing in the summer transfer window.

But ESPN's latest update has offered Chelsea a slight setback. They report that Dortmund are confident he will remain for a further year, while Haaland is happy to stay for another season to then assess his options next summer.

ESPN claim Dortmund want a fee of €180 million and the total cost of a deal could total in excess of €350 million, which has been previously touted to be putting Chelsea off.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

After landing the Champions League trophy on May 29, Tuchel is looking for a couple of new additions to add to his squad for next season as they push for a title challenge in the Premier League.

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

