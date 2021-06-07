Erling Haaland to Chelsea Latest: Blues Actively Pursuing Difficult Deal

Chelsea 'Pursuing Interest' in Erling Haaland Despite Deal Being 'Incredibly Complicated and Difficult'

Chelsea are stepping up their interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland this summer.

The 20-year-old is the subject of heavy interest from several sides in Europe including Chelsea following his 41-goal season for Dortmund during the 2020/21 campaign.

He helped his side to clinch Champions League qualification and looked set to stay for a further season ahead of his £68 million release clause becoming active next summer.

However it has been reported that Dortmund could be willing to part ways with Haaland this summer for a staggering £172 million.

Chelsea are actively pursuing Haaland as per Matt Law of the Telegraph, even though they know striking a deal will be 'incredibly complicated and difficult'.

The Blues are working behind the scenes to see if a transfer is viable and have looked into whether Tammy Abraham could be used in a potential deal.

A striker is a priority for Chelsea in the summer transfer window and now they are testing Dortmund if they receive positive signs from Haaland's camp.

What Erling Haaland has said on his future

“I have not taken a position on that (his future)," he said last week. "After this international break I will go on vacation, and then I will report for pre-season."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on Erling Haaland

Back in April, Tuchel refused to comment on Chelsea's reported interest.

"I will not answer that out of respect for the player and Borussia Dortmund. There is big news around him and his agent. It seems like they are creating a race for the player and I will fully accept this a player for Borussia Dortmund, a promising player of course.

"But he isn't our player and is not in our squad. So we will not comment on anything else regarding Haaland."

