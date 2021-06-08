Dortmund are holding out for a staggering fee this summer before his release clause becomes active in 2022.

Chelsea are stepping up their interest in Erling Haaland but are reluctant to meet Borussia Dortmund's asking price of £150 million, according to reports.

Haaland is Chelsea's priority this summer after Romelu Lukaku handed the Blues a blow in their transfer pursuit after his claim of staying put at Inter Milan.

Thomas Tuchel wants a new centre-forward and Roman Abramovich is ready to back him in the transfer market.

But according to the Guardian, although Chelsea have a desire to sign Haaland they are reluctant to match the £150 million asking price that Dortmund are expected to hold out for if they were to let the Norwegian leave this summer.

Tuchel sees a new striker as the difference which will help Chelsea challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Dortmund are hoping to keep Haaland for a further year before his £68 million release clause becomes active next summer.

Chelsea would prefer to negotiate a lower deal, as per the the report, with Haaland's camp likely to want £300,000-a-week in wages.

What Erling Haaland has said on his future

“I have not taken a position on that (his future)," he said last week. "After this international break I will go on vacation, and then I will report for pre-season."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on Erling Haaland

Back in April, Tuchel refused to comment on Chelsea's reported interest.

"I will not answer that out of respect for the player and Borussia Dortmund. There is big news around him and his agent. It seems like they are creating a race for the player and I will fully accept this a player for Borussia Dortmund, a promising player of course.

"But he isn't our player and is not in our squad. So we will not comment on anything else regarding Haaland."

