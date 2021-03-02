Erling Haaland transfer latest: Champions League qualification 'absolutely vital' for Chelsea in summer pursuit

Chelsea's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland heavily relies on Thomas Tuchel's side qualifying for the Champions League next season.

The race to sign Haaland is full of top-heavy European sides with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all set to go head-to-head this summer for the 20-year-old.

Haaland has a release clause of around £65 million which is active next summer, however clubs are set to look to skip the queue and try to sign the Norwegian this summer.

Despite the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, clubs will have to break the bank and splash the cash if they want to lure Haaland away from Dortmund.

But there is one defining factor. As per James Robson of the Standard, Champions League qualification is 'absolutely vital' for the Blues if they are to be 'serious contenders' for the centre-forward this summer.

Tuchel has taken Chelsea back into contention as they sit in fifth place in the Premier League currently and their form is looking strong, remaining unbeaten in the German's opening nine games in charge in all competitions.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich reportedly wants Haaland this summer 'at all costs' in a deal that could cost in excess of £200 million to get over the line.

Haaland's agent Mino Raiola recently revealed that only four clubs in England can afford him.

"It is obvious that everybody is looking at Erling as one of those potential new future stars because it's so difficult to do what he does at his age at his level.

"Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy [Haaland] and give the platform you would like after you've been in Dortmund… and four of those clubs are in [England]."

