Erling Haaland transfer latest: Dortmund 'have communicated to everyone involved' their 'clear stance' - Chelsea, Man City, Barcelona & Real Madrid all linked

Borussia Dortmund have told Chelsea their stance over the future of Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has told all clubs interested in Erling Haaland their stance over his future.

The 20-year-old is the subject of interest from Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona this summer but Dortmund are ready to try to fight off interest to keep Haaland.

Haaland's entourage has flown to Spain in recent weeks, and interest in ramping up ahead of the summer transfer window.

Zorc has previously told Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, their intentions of keeping him for a further year until 2022, when his €75 million release clause becomes active.

But the Dortmund chief has made it clear to all parties their position and doesn't see the need to set any deadlines over Haaland.

“I currently don’t see any need to set any deadlines," Zorc admitted, as quoted by Inside Futbol.

“We have a clear stance towards Erling Haaland, which we have communicated to everyone involved."

Reports have suggested that clubs could be forced to pay in excess of €150 million if they want Dortmund to even consider offers for Haaland this summer.

Chelsea see Haaland as the man to take them to the next level to win Premier League and Champions League titles.

Roman Abramovich is set to back Thomas Tuchel in the transfer market this summer, with Haaland the number one target for the Blues. Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku have been shortlisted as possible alternatives for the 20-year-old.

