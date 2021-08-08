Erling Haaland's Eight Word Response on Dortmund Future Amid Chelsea Links

Chelsea target Erling Haaland has delivered an eight word response surrounding rumours regarding his Borussia Dortmund future.

The Blues had identified the 21-year-old as their 'main target' this summer but have since turned their attention to signing Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking after scoring a hattrick against Wehen Wiesbaden in the DFB Pokal, Haaland broke his silence.

As quoted by Sven Westerschulze, Haaland said: "I’m proud to be part of this club."

It appears that the Norwegian will remain a Dortmund player this summer despite Chelsea's interest in bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues 'gave up' on Haaland and turned their attention to Lukaku as a deal to bring the Dortmund star proved difficult this summer. Haaland has a release clause of £68 million that becomes active next summer and Dortmund were reluctant to let go of their star man this window. It would have had to take an astronomical fee for the Blues to land the Norwegian this month, but the pursuit is now over.

Therefore, Chelsea turned their attention to the attainable Lukaku, who is set to return to Stamford Bridge since departing in 2014.

Inter Milan have accepted a bid of €115 million from Chelsea as they look to bring the Belgian home.

The 28-year-old is set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea, where he will earn €12-13 million-per-year (£195,000-per-week after tax), which will make him the highest earner at Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku is scheduled to undergo his Chelsea medical on Sunday in Belgium before flying to London to complete his big-money transfer as Thomas Tuchel finally lands a much needed striker for his squad.

Chelsea could turn their attention to Haaland next summer, with his release clause becoming active but the Blues will face heft competition.

