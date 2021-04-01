Erling Haaland's father and agent Mino Raiola arrive in Barcelona to hold talks over future - Chelsea, Man City and Real Madrid interested

There has been a development in the future of Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland, 20, is set to be at the centre of one of the biggest transfer sagas, this summer, with a whole host of clubs interested in landing him. Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, PSG, and Real Madrid are all keen.

Dortmund reportedly want a fee of in the region of €180 million for the 20-year-old if they were to consider allowing him to leave this summer.

But on Thursday 1 April, his father Alf-Inge, and agent Mino Raiola were pictured arriving in Barcelona to hold talks with the Spanish club over his future.

As reported by Sport, they were picked up by the security team of Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Fabrizio Romano added that Haaland's representatives held talks in the last few days with Dortmund over his future at the club.

Talks between Barcelona and Haaland's representatives are ongoing, as per Sport.

Barcelona are 'optimistic' that they can land Haaland due to the 'good relationship' between Raiola and Laporta.

