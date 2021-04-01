Erling Haaland's representatives will 'meet and talk' with Chelsea and 'other top clubs in next weeks' over €180M transfer

Chelsea are expected to meet with Erling Haaland's representatives in the coming weeks.

Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola and father, Alf-Inge, met with Barcelona on Thursday morning to discuss the Barcelona project as they scout out possible transfer destinations.

As per various sources, the meeting was positive however it was only the first contact and they are set to meet with all 'other top clubs' interested in the 20-year-old.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Raiola and Haaland's father will meet and talk with all of the interested clubs in the coming weeks regarding Haaland.

Jan Aage Fjortoft also claims that the duo are taking a 'tour' to get to know potential buyers.

The race for Haaland is set to be 'long' this summer with a whole host of clubs interested in the 20-year-old. Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG have all been linked.

Nothing is 'done or advanced' for Haaland after Raiola met with Dortmund to discuss the final price for the Norwegian and the next steps with his €75 million release clause only valid from July 2022, and not this summer.

Claims from Spain suggest that Haaland 'is open to the idea of playing at Barcelona, but will have to be convinced by a strong sporting project'.

It has widely been reported that Dortmund will look for €180 million this summer if they are to consider allowing Haaland to depart.

Chelsea have placed Haaland as their number one target for the summer transfer window, and it appears they will get their chance to try to impress Raiola and Haaland's father in the coming weeks.

