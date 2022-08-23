European Clubs Take Interest In Trevoh Chalobah

Several top European clubs are keen on the services of Trevoh Chalobah as Chelsea look to change up their defence as the new season kicks off.

The young defender has been on the bench for all three of Chelsea's opening Premier League games and it looks like he could be on the move before next Wednesday's deadline.

Football London's Adam Newson has reported that Tottenham, Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Roma and even some Bundesliga teams have asked for Chalobah on loan.

Chalobah was Chelsea's breakout player last season IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Chalobah's potential departure comes as a surprise to many Chelsea fans with the 23-year old impressing last year, making 20 league appearances and cementing a place in the first team after his 2020/21 loan to Lorient in France for whom he played 30 times for.

Towards the back end of last season however, his performances took a slight dip, with the Sierra Leone-born defender looking slightly out of sorts and as Wesley Fofana edges closer to joining Chelsea from Leicester City, Chalobah's lengthy spell out of the team could see him shipped out for some extra game time.

On the other hand, with Koulibaly's sending off against Leeds at the weekend and Thiago Silva unlikely to play every game this season at 37 years of age, Chalobah's age and potential which he clearly showed last season could be invaluable for Chelsea's centre-back department once their European and further domestic exploits begin soon.

No clubs have been reported to have made any serious attempts to sign Chalobah as of yet, but a lot can happen in the final week of the window, as clubs across Europe look to strengthen ahead of what could be one of the most unpredictable seasons in recent memory, with the Qatar World Cup set to bring an unusual halt to the season in November.

