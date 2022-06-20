Report: Everton Demand £50million For Tottenham And Chelsea Target Richarlison

Everton are reportedly looking to ask for around £50million for reported Chelsea and Tottenham striker target, Richarlison, according to a new and emerging report.

Richarlison is a subject of interest to a number of clubs in the Premier League following the narrow safety of Everton's top flight status last season.

It's understood that Richarlison is interested in a move away from Goodison Park this summer with clubs such as Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United all interested in his services.

The Brazilian striker had already informed his agent that he could be looking for a new challenge elsewhere from next season.

IMAGO / News Images

Richarlison has proved his worth at Everton, alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin and has put down his marker showing that he has the ability to play in the top flight.

However, the Brazilian has his critics for some of his antics such as 'diving' to attempt to win penalties and more.

That being said, the Blues seem to be interested and are looking at the striker as a potential replacement for the departing Romelu Lukaku.

According to Bobby Vincent of Football London;

"On Richarlison, there’s an understanding at Everton that with two years remaining on his deal, he could well be sold this summer. The Toffees will demand £50m+ if Chelsea want to sign him."

Read More Chelsea News

News: Chelsea Look To Keep An Eye On Albanian Keeper Thomas Strakosha - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Close in On Ousmane Dembele Transfer - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Inter Milan open talks with Chelsea to re-sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More