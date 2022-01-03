Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Report: Chelsea Told What They Need to Do to Sign Everton's Lucas Digne

Chelsea have been given the pathway to sign Everton defender Lucas Digne this month, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has become an outcast at Goodison Park under Rafa Benitez, and the £17 million signing of Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev appears to have all but ended Digne's stay on Merseyside.

Everton are open to letting him leave this month, while Chelsea may look to bring in a new full-back after Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the remainder of the season following knee surgery.

Reece James has also been sidelined for two months with a hamstring injury, leaving Thomas Tuchel with Marcos Alonso as the only recognised wing-back option although Cesar Azpilicueta and others can be deployed in the wide roles if required. 

imago1008334077h (1)

Chelsea are showing interest in bringing Digne to the club this month, however are eyeing a loan deal. But the Telegraph has confirmed what Everton want this month for a deal to be struck.

Everton will let the Frenchman leave on loan in January but want an obligation to buy clause included in the deal so he leaves permanently in the summer.

Discussions that have taken place so far have only included the option to buy Digne at the end of the loan deal which Everton are not willing to agree to. 

imago1008332700h

Chelsea aren't the only club interested in the left-back. Inter Milan and Napoli have both made enquiries over a possible move. 

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Blues are yet to make a decision over whether they will recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon. However, it is believed the French club have rejected an approach after Chelsea didn't include a recall clause. 

“I don’t want to lie. We are looking into the situation because we have now a new situation with Ben Chilwell.

“One of the possibilities is a player we know and we love as a person, Emerson. But we need to check the details. We are discussing and reflecting and this will go on for the next days, maybe weeks.”

imago1008334078h (1)
