Everton Told to ‘Hold Off’ on Selling Anthony Gordon to Chelsea

Former England number one Paul Robinson thinks there is a price that Everton will be forced to sell Anthony Gordon to Chelsea.

Chelsea are starting to turn up the heat regarding their interest in Everton's Anthony Gordon.

The Blues have already had two bids rejected by the Toffees and recent reports are claiming Todd Boehly is about to submit an improved bid soon .

Frank Lampard doesn't want to lose Gordon but it seems like Everton have set a valuation of £50million to let the youngster leave Goodison Park.

This news seems to have split opinions, with some people saying he isn't worth that while others are saying Everton can't afford to lose another key player this window.

In a recent interview with Football Insider, Paul Robinson has said that the Toffees need to try and keep Gordon this summer.

“They have to do their very best to hold off.

“You have to think that he will be worth the exact same amount if not more next summer.

“Everton have a real problem up front. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury has left them short. They cannot afford to let Gordon go.

“The truth of the matter is, the financial fair play situation may play a part. If Chelsea are willing to pay an inflated price, he may leave.

"The board will not be able to turn it down if Chelsea come in with an astronomical offer. That could be the problem.

“There will be a price that Everton simply cannot turn down because of their financial situation.”

