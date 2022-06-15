Ex Chelsea player Jake Clarke-Slater has signed a four year deal with Championship club Queens Park Rangers as he joins on a free transfer.

After spending 16 years at the Blues, 24 year old Jake Clarke-Slater was released from the club with the likes of Daniel Drinkwater, Andreas Christensen and Charly Musonda only last week.

IMAGO / PA Images

On his departure Chelsea said " We thank Danny,Charly and Jake for their service and wish them all the best for the future.

Clarke-Slater failed to break into the Chelsea squad, Only making two first team appearances, seeing one in the Premier League back in the 15/16 season at the age of 18 and the other in the EFL Cup back in the 19/20.

The academy graduate spent most of his senior career at the Blues on loan at various English clubs ranging from the Championship with Birmingham City, Coventry City and Sunderland, also featuring in League One for Bristol Rovers.

Back in the 18/19 season, Clarke-Slater found himself getting involved with European football with his loan move to Dutch side Vittesse where he would find most of his game time.

The defender was most recently at Coventry City playing 29 games for them this season, helping the Championship club secure 12th.

Clarke-Slater has had quite a successful youth career, Winning the under 20's World Cup as an England international and two UEFA Youth League trophies with the Chelsea academy.

With having plenty of experience in the Championship, QPR have got a hold of a quality centre back for the next season.

Read More Chelsea News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future

News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea

News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

Report: Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton

Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist

Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner