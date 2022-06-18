Exciting Young Chelsea Goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom Signs Loan Deal With Peterborough United

The Finnish player will begin his first loan spell since joining the Blues in the 2018/19 season.

The Finland U21 international is set to go to the Posh on a one-year loan from this summer. He will be leaving Chelsea's youth setup and is likely to get his first feel of first-team football.

Last season, the 19-year-old was named as the fourth choice keeper for Chelsea's first team behind the likes of Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli, but was unable to earn himself an appearance for the side.

The move gives the Fin a chance to experience first team action, as well as allowing another developmental player to join Cobham.

The move has likely been pushed by the youngster's want for consistent football. With Mendy the undisputed main keeper at Stamford Bridge, there were very low odds of that happening should he keep training in Cobham for the season.

Movement has been made for another Chelsea goalkeeper, as Kepa looks to play next season in Italian league Serie A.

The Spaniard could be on his way out of the club following reports that the 27-year-old may be making a move to play under former boss Maurizio Sarri at Lazio.

Read More Chelsea News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future

News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea

News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

Report: Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton

Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist

Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner