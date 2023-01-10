EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Favourites To Sign Vitor Roque

Chelsea's pursuit of talent in Brazil has already landed them Andrey Santos from Vasco Da Gama and nearly got them Endrick before he chose to sign for Real Madrid.

There is an insistence for youth among the new recruitment team, and the next player they have firmly on their radar is Brazilian forward Vitor Roque who plays for Athletico Paranaense.

Roque is highly rated in Brazil and at just 17-years old could be Chelsea's alternative after missing out on Endrick.

Chelsea are currently favourites to sign Vitor Roque. IMAGO / Fotoarena

According to sources close to Chelsea Transfer Room, Chelsea are favourites to sign Vitor Roque as things stand.

The interest from PSG is not currently concrete. Barcelona have interest, but Chelsea's is the most substantial out of the three clubs thus far.

It can't be said that this means Chelsea will definitely make the signing, but it is heading in the right direction as things stand.

Chelsea were favourites for Endrick at one point during negotiations months ago and ended up losing out to Real Madrid. They will be keen to learn from that experience if they fully pursue a deal for Vitor Roque.

Vitor Roque has interest from Barcelona and PSG but Chelsea's is the most substantial. IMAGO / Fotoarena

Roque is one of the biggest talents in Brazil right now and it would be a massive statement if Chelsea could get a deal over the line.

A move in June may be more likely than a move in January as the club are currently pressing on with a number of transfers in different positions.

