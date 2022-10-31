Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea May Move For Leandro Trossard In January

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea could make a move for Leandro Trossard in January depending on his performances at the World Cup.

Leandro Trossard has set the league alight thus far, especially over the last few weeks under new manager Roberto De Zerbi. Trossard has scored five goals under the new manager, and they've all came against clubs inside the top six.

Graham Potter knows Trossard more than most, and with Chelsea struggling in forward areas for players with that creative flair, the Belgian has emerged as a possible target for the blue's.

Chelsea could move for Trossard in January, and his performances in the World Cup may help fully decide whether they do.

Leandro Trossard

According to sources close to us here at Chelsea Transfer Room, Chelsea really like Brighton winger Leandro Trossard, and he may become one of the targets they aim for in January depending on his performances in the World Cup. 

The World Cup will be a good way to gauge how Trossard can perform on the grandest stage of them all, and if he can pass that test, Chelsea will be sure he can take the pressure of moving to a bigger club.

Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard will be a target for many clubs after the World Cup.

Graham Potter has interest in bringing his former player to Stamford Bridge, but may face competition from Newcastle, who are looking to bolster their own top four charge.

January could be when club's begin to make a move for Leandro Trossard, and Chelsea are certain to be right among the mix when the time comes.

