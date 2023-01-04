EXCLUSIVE: Inter Milan Lead Race For Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram

Inter Milan are currently leading the race for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram, and any club that wants the player will have to beat the Italian club in the race for the player.

This comes after Manchester United declared interest in the player, and most recently Chelsea. Inter Milan have done the most work in the deal as things stand, but they have not completed the signing of the player as of yet.

Thuram will be available for a cheap fee in January due to his contract running out at Gladbach in June.

Inter Milan currently lead the race for Chelsea target Marcus Thuram. IMAGO / RHR-Foto

According to sources close to us here at Chelsea Transfer Room, Inter Milan are currently leading the race for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram, despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Inter have had interest in Thuram for a long time and lead the race as things stand, but as we've seen in transfers in the past anything can change at any given moment.

Manchester United have had interest, and Chelsea have now put their name in the hat in the hopes of signing the French striker.

Marcus Thuram is expected to leave Borussia Monchengladbach in January. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

He is seen as attainable due to his cheap price tag in January, and clubs do not want to wait until June when he is a free agent to allow another club to get their hands on him.

Thuram is expected to leave Germany in January, and as things stand right now the most likely club he will join is Inter Milan. Any club that wants to change that will have to do so quickly before it's too late.

