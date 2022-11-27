EXCLUSIVE: PSG Unlikely To Move For Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante

There have been a lot of rumours from France and even in England suggesting that PSG would make a move for N'Golo Kante in January or the summer, and it was a move that made a lot of sense.

Kante is available as a free transfer next June, and a return to his home land could have been something that seriously intrigued the French midfielder.

That is very unlikely to happen, with Kante not interested in a move back to France as it stands.

PSG are unlikely to move for N'Golo Kante.

According to sources close to us here at Chelsea Transfer Room, a PSG move for N'Golo Kante is described as complicated, and it is unlikely that the French club make a move for the Chelsea midfielder.

Kante is not interested in coming back to France, and prefers to stay in London. That may be a new contract at Chelsea or a move to another London club.

The Chelsea midfielder is a free agent in June, and there are a lot of clubs with interest in him, but PSG are certainly not one of them at the moment.

Barcelona could make a move for Kante, with the club actively admitting they are interested in exploring the free agent market in the summer and January, which is a market Kante will be a part of.

No interest from PSG, but there are chances for Kante to leave the club. Chelsea will also attempt to see if they can come to an agreement on a new contract that suits both sides.

