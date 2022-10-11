EXCLUSIVE: PSG Will Not Allow Kylian Mbappe To Leave In January Amid Chelsea Interest
The football world was tuned in to another twist in the Kylian Mbappe saga this afternoon, as news broke that the French striker had a broken relationship with the French Champions.
Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news, and it seems Mbappe, just months after signing a new deal at the club, wants out immediately. The problem with that is, PSG are not planning on budging in January, no matter what Mbappe wants.
The club are not interested in listening to any offers regarding Mbappe, and expect him to stay in Paris until at least next summer.
According to sources close to us here at Chelsea Transfer Room, PSG will absolutely not allow Kylian Mbappe to leave the club this summer, despite heavy rumours the player will force a move from the French club.
Chelsea of course have an interest in Mbappe, as does nearly every club in Europe, but the London club may be one of the only clubs who can afford the pay package needed to sign Kylian Mbappe.
PSG are adamant they will stand strong, and Luis Campos today denied any rumours that Mbappe had asked to leave the club. The PSG director branded rumours regarding himself and Mbappe as false.
The Mbappe saga will certainly not end here, but it is not likely to be resolved in January even. It is likely that we will know Kylian Mbappe's future next summer, but until then, he is expected to stay at PSG.
