Expert Shuts Down Trevoh Chalobah to Tottenham Rumours

Tottenham insider John Wenham has given an update on Trevoh Chalobah to Spurs rumours.

With Chelsea trying to sign a long-term centre-back target this summer, it has put Trevoh Chalobah's future at Stamford Bridge in the spotlight.

So much so that Roma, RB Leipzig, AC Milan and Inter Milan are all said to be interested in signing 23-year-old on loan this summer.

One club that Blues fans weren't expected to be linked with a move for Chalobah was London rivals Tottenham.

Trevoh Chalobah

However, Antonio Conte is said to be a big fan of the Chelsea youngster and would be keen to bring him in as a backup option.

Despite these rumours, Spurs insider John Wenham has shut them down, claiming that he isn't better than Japhet Tanganga, who has been linked with a move away due to the lack of game time Tottenham can offer him.

“This is another one, you can just use my Lukaku comments word for word,” Wenham told Football Insider.

Trevoh Chalobah

“There is no chance. As much as people like hypotheticals, we aren’t going to offload Tanganga who is the same age as him as well as club trained and everything that comes with that, to bring in Chalobah.

“For me, he isn’t better than Tanganga anyway, so, zero chance. Also, Tanganga was on the bench again against Wolves despite constant rumours.

“He was on the bench, Tottenham aren’t interested in this AC Milan loan offer.”

