Fabrizio Romano: Barcelona Pushing To Sign Second Chelsea Defender Cesar Azpilicueta

The club captain has been connected with the Spanish side throughout the transfer window and the club aren't giving up on the potential signing yet.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard wants to sign for the Catalan club and so the transfer is down to the two clubs to find a decision.

Barcelona have been at odds with the Blues for the majority of the transfer window, with the Spanish giants signing several major Chelsea transfer targets including Jules Kounde.

Barca have also already signed a defender from Stamford Bridge this season with Andreas Christensen making the move over to Spain.

Centrebacks Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, who has signed for Real Madrid, have both departed the Blues this transfer window.

With Chelsea's shortage at the back and the competitive nature of the two sides this window, the London outfit may not want to make a deal with Barcelona at all.

The Blues could potentially block the transfer to help their own defensive depth and simply thwart Barcelona.

Chelsea have signed Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly to help with the gap left in their defence, but they have yet to find a suitable second (and possibly third) signing in that area.

Chelsea have less than two weeks before the start of the Premier League and are searching for another addition to their team, so prying their captain away from them at this late stage may be very difficult.

