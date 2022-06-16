Skip to main content
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea And Inter To Have Direct Contact About Romelu Lukaku On Friday

Transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano has enlightened Chelsea fans on the next step for Romelu Lukaku and has stated that Chelsea and Inter will be in direct contact about the move on Friday.

Lukaku could be set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer however there is an uncertainty around the deal as the Blues rejected Inter’s first proposal.

Lukaku has expressed a desire in the past months to leave Chelsea to return to former club, Inter Milan.

However Chelsea are waiting for the Italian sides next offer before considering the next steps for the striker. 

Romelu Lukaku Antonio Conte

Lukaku could be set to depart Chelsea after a disappointing return to London after joining for a substantial fee. 

The Belgian now has his eyes set on a sensational return to Milan.

Fabrizio Romano reported;

“Chelsea and Inter will have a new direct contact tomorrow for Romelu Lukaku. First bid for €5m plus €2m add ons turned down, but Inter are prepared to improve their proposal.

Chelsea are waiting for Inter’s new bid to decide on Lukaku’s future soon.”

Chelsea would then be in the market for a new attacker should Lukaku leave the club.

Gabriel Jesus and Robert Lewandowski have been listed as potential targets, however Arsenal and Barcelona said to be ahead in the pursuit of Jesus and Lewandowski respectively. 

