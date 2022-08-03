Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Claims Chelsea Are 'Considering' Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea could be looking to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the Premier League this summer.

With Timo Werner on the verge of leaving Stamford Bridge to join RB Leipzig this summer, Chelsea need a new striker.

The Blues apparently held talks with RB Salzburg starlet Benjamin Sesko in recent days, a move that would certainly excite Chelsea fans.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea are now considering signing Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as a potential new striker.

The transfer journalist continues by saying that discussions have already with the former Arsenal player about a potential move this summer.

However, the Blues are yet to make an official bid for the 33-year-old striker.

Finally, Romano claims that Auba is just one of the names on Chelsea's list of potential strikers.

Author Verdict

This is an absolutely crazy move if Chelsea pull it off. The Gabonese international only joined Barcelona in January and his current contract doesn't expire until 2025.

There is no doubt that Auba is a quality striker but there is clearly a personality trait that gets him in trouble at every club he ends up at.

He clashed with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and something must have happened at Barca if Chelsea think they can sign him this summer.

Who knows though, maybe Todd Boehly is just exploring other possibilities if he misses out on his main target this window. 

