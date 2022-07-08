Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Barcelona Have Made an 'Improved' Bid for Chelsea Target Raphinha
It looks like Barcelona could be on the verge of agreeing a deal with Leeds United for Chelsea target Raphinha.
With Barcelona set to activate their financial lever next week, it looks like they are going to get the funds to finally make an appropriate bid for Raphinha.
So far, Chelsea are the only club who have reached an agreement with Leeds for Raphinha after having a €60m bid accepted by the Yorkshire club.
Xavi's side did bid for the Brazilian but Leeds were not happy with the instalments part of the deal.
If reports are to be believed then Raphinha only wants to join the Spanish side this summer despite the Blues' strong interest.
Now, it looks like this saga may be over after one of the most reliable transfer journalists provided an update on the situation.
According to Fabrizio Romano Barcelona have approached Leeds with an improved, verbal proposal for Raphinha.
He has also said that the Brazilian is waiting to join Barcelona this summer.
Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has also confirmed Barca's bid and claimed that the two camps are really close to reaching a total agreement.
