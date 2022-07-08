Skip to main content

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Barcelona Have Made an 'Improved' Bid for Chelsea Target Raphinha

It looks like Barcelona could be on the verge of agreeing a deal with Leeds United for Chelsea target Raphinha.

With Barcelona set to activate their financial lever next week, it looks like they are going to get the funds to finally make an appropriate bid for Raphinha.

So far, Chelsea are the only club who have reached an agreement with Leeds for Raphinha after having a €60m bid accepted by the Yorkshire club.

Raphinha

Xavi's side did bid for the Brazilian but Leeds were not happy with the instalments part of the deal.

If reports are to be believed then Raphinha only wants to join the Spanish side this summer despite the Blues' strong interest.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now, it looks like this saga may be over after one of the most reliable transfer journalists provided an update on the situation.

Raphinha

According to Fabrizio Romano Barcelona have approached Leeds with an improved, verbal proposal for Raphinha.

He has also said that the Brazilian is waiting to join Barcelona this summer.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has also confirmed Barca's bid and claimed that the two camps are really close to reaching a total agreement.

 Read More Chelsea News

Presnel Kimpembe
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea in Negotiations With Matthijs de Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde & Kalidou Koulibaly

By Callum Baker-Ellis13 minutes ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Waiting On Raphinha Decision Despite Barcelona’s Interest

By Callum Baker-Ellis46 minutes ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona's Deals To Try Sign Cesar Azpilicueta And Marcos Alonso has Be Chelsea's Breakthrough In The Race To Sign Frenkie De Jong

By Connor Dossi-White4 hours ago
James
News

Report: Chelsea Set To Offer Young Star Reece James A New Contract Despite European Interest

By Connor Dossi-White5 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer News

Report: Dutch Defender Nathan Ake Has Begun Advanced Talks With Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White7 hours ago
Ronaldo
Transfer News

Top 7 Chelsea Transfer Rumours So Far This Summer From De Jong to Ronaldo

By Melissa Edwards11 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

‘It Would Be Strange’ - Pundit Thinks Cristiano Ronaldo Playing for Chelsea Would Be ‘Funny'

By Callum Baker-Ellis11 hours ago
De Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Out of the Race for Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt as Bayern Munich Edge Closer to Signing the Dutchman

By Callum Baker-Ellis12 hours ago