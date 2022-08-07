Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Chelsea Star Timo Werner Will Leave The Club With RB Leipzig Being The Likely Destination

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is set to join former side RB Leipzig on a permanent transfer after a lack of game time.  

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Werner will leave Chelsea this summer with no loan in mind. Personal terms have been agreed upon for over a month now, only the final details are to be discussed for the German to return to his former club.

Timo Werner

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has seen this move as a "shock" after the lack of communication the German forward has given him regarding his future at the club.

During his time as a Blue, Werner has lifted the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup, as well as the Club World Cup. Despite losing his goal-scoring prowess, the German has scored some key goals for Chelsea, especially in the Blue's Champions League winning campaign. 

The 26-year-old was not included in Chelsea's match-day squad yesterday as the Blues took all three points in their opening game against Everton. 

Fellow Premier League side Newcastle United and Italian club Juventus have also been heavily linked to Werner's current situation but it seems a done deal is almost complete for the German to head back to RB Leipzig.

