Fabrizio Romano: Former Chelsea And Arsenal Star Cesc Fabregas Signed For Como

The 35-year-old has a two year deal with the Italian club which marks the first time the ace has played in the country.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the 2010 World Cup winner will be joining Serie B side this summer and is expected to go through his medical tests in August.

The Spaniard was plying his trade in France with Monaco, as he played 68 games for the side and one for their second side Monaco B.

Fabregas has played football across the top levels of Europe, from the Premier League with Chelsea and Arsenal to La Liga with Catalan club Barcelona.

With his prestigious list of former clubs comes a longer list of accolades that his has won over his long career.

As well as winning the World Cup with Spain, he has won the Premier League twice with the Blues, as well as La Liga with Barcelona.

Cesc Fabregas

He's won two UEFA European Championship with his home nation, as well as a long list of national tournaments.

It's unknown what the former Spain International's plans are for after his time at Como, when he will be 37, but it's not out of the picture for retirement to be on the cards.

