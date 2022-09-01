Fabrizio Romano Gives 'Here We Go' For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Move To Chelsea

After weeks of negotiating between the two clubs, an agreement has been found, with Romano reporting that the Gabonese international is set to fly to London this evening to complete his medical.

With Aubameyang moving to Chelsea, another part of the deal sees Marcos Alonso move in the opposite direction after spending six years at Chelsea, joining the Blues from Fiorentina in 2016.

Chelsea are reportedly paying £12million for Aubameyang's services, with the player scoring 13 goals in 24 appearances for Barcelona after joining them from Arsenal in February of this year.

Aubameyang is finally reunited with Thomas Tuchel, the man he scored 79 goals under and also won a Bundesliga Golden Boot award with, bagging 31 goals in 2016/17.

Aubameyang with his 16/17 Golden Boot award IMAGO / Fotostand

In terms of the striker's Premier League record, in 128 appearances for Arsenal he scored 68 goals, winning a Golden Boot in 2018/19 with 22 goals, sharing the award with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang scoring for Arsenal in 2019 IMAGO / PA Images

Aubameyang will become Chelsea's 8th signing of the summer window, following Wesley Fofana through the door at Stamford Bridge after the Frenchman was announced yesterday.

