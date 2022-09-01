Fabrizio Romano: Michy Batshuayi Set To Join Nottingham Forest

Michy Batshuayi has been rumoured with a possible move away from Chelsea all summer and has predominantly been linked with a switch to Frank Lampard's Everton.

The centre forward had only re-joined the Blues this pre-season following a successful 2021/22 loan spell at Turkish side Besiktas JK, where he racked up 19 goals and assists in 33 Super Lig appearances.

A move to Merseyside was eventually taken off the table, as it seemed the Blues only wanted to use the Belgian as a makeweight in a deal to secure Anthony Gordon, which was no longer possible.

Batshuayi well-pictured reaction after slipping versus Manchester City. IMAGO / Sportimage

However, as the news of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's anticipated arrival broke earlier in the day, it is perhaps expected that Chelsea are still looking to offload the striker.

The latest exclusive report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, has claimed that newly promoted Nottingham Forest are very close to signing the 28-year-old, with the deal almost completed.

The details of any potential agreement are yet to be disclosed but, with Batshuayi needing regular playing time in order to fight for his spot in Belgium's 2022 World Cup squad, he most likely favours the move.

Batshuayi in international action in a match versus Poland. IMAGO / Xinhua

Supporters should keep their eyes peeled as it's shaping up to be a really busy end to a very chaotic transfer window.

Read More Chelsea Stories