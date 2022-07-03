Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Chelsea’s Interest in Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea could look to steal Manchester United's main target this summer transfer window, Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong is currently in a sticky situation. Barcelona want to reduce his wages due to their financial situation.

Man United have been linked with him for a few months now but they now don't want to pay the same wages he earns at the Camp Nou, €308k per week.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

With that situation in mind, it makes sense why Chelsea would show interest in the Dutchman if there is an issue regarding money, something the Blues' new owner has no issue with.

The Guardian recently reported that Todd Boehly is indeed watching De Jong's situation to see if he can hijack the deal.

Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, also confirmed that there are other clubs, as well as Man United, interested in the 25-year-old midfielder. However, Laporta claimed that he doesn't want to part with Frenkie this summer.

With all this news around Chelsea being seriously interested in a deal, Fabrizio Romano has come out and provided a much-needed update on the situation.

IMAGO / ANP

Speaking on his YouTube channel, via Blue_Footy, the Italian transfer journalist confirmed that the Blues have had some discussions about signing De Jong.

"Chelsea have had some discussions to this possibility [of signing De Jong], but everything depends on Tuchel at the club.

"So, at the moment, there is no negotiation between Chelsea and Barcelona for De Jong."

