Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech who is close to joining AC Milan this summer.

Reports earlier this week have stated that Thomas Tuchel is fine with letting Ziyech leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

So far, the figures that have been reported are €5million for a year-long loan plus €20million to complete the switch the following summer.

With Tuchel, Todd Boehly and Ziyech all happy to let the move happen, it seems like it's only a matter of time before the Moroccan departs London.

Hakim Ziyech

Now, one of the most reliable transfer journalists has provided an update on the deal at hand.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and AC Milan are still in talks regarding a potential deal.

Ziyech wants to join the Italian Champions and the Blues are open to letting him leave this summer.

No matter what, it looks like Chelsea are going to have to take a loss on the £36million they signed Ziyech for in 2020.

Hakim Ziyech

He really hasn't hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge. It also doesn't help that the Blues are currently trying to sign multiple wingers this summer which would only push Ziyech further down the pecking order.

Hopefully Boehly can squeeze every penny out of Milan so Chelsea can recoup some of the money.

