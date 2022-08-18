Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Transfer to Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has given Chelsea fans an update about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Over the past few days, Chelsea have started to push hard to complete the signing of Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Even though he only signed for the Catalonian side in January, Barca are willing to sell him this summer due to the current financial crisis.

The former Arsenal forward is said to prefer to stay in Spain but he wouldn't turn down a move if a Champions League club came in for him.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Yesterday, Spanish journalist Gerard Romero reported that Chelsea have tabled a bid of £22million for the Gabonese forward.

He also claimed that Barcelona have now given Aubameyang a week to decide whether to leave or take a significant pay cut.

However, Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea will prepare their first official bid after agreeing terms with the forwards camp.

Aubameyang and Tuchel

The Italian journalist also confirmed that there is a meeting taking place today between Chelsea and Aubameyang.

The main focus of the meeting will be on discussing personal terms, the length of the contract and the salary he'll be earning at Samford Bridge.  

Unless something crazy happens in the next few hours, it seems like only a matter of time before Aubameyang becomes Chelsea's next player.

