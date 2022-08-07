Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Provides 'Big' Update on Frenkie De Jong to Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Frenkie de Jong's future and it's good news for Chelsea fans.

It seems like Manchester United are well and truly out of the race for Frenkie de Jong after the Dutchman rejected their advances.

However, it has meant that Todd Boehly and his team have been able to try and convince the 25-year-old to play at Stamford Bridge next season.

Even though reports are stating that De Jong would ideally want to stay at Barcelona, Chelsea are apparently his only option if he was to depart Spain this window.

Frenkie de Jong

Barca are still pushing for the transfer to happen, especially with them being interested in Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. 

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, via Blue_Footy Chelsea are ready to go in 'big' for De Jong.

Frenkie De Jong

However, the Blues want to reach an agreement with the player before submitting an official bid.

If Chelsea can pull this deal off then it will be a massive statement. Erik ten Hag wanted the Dutchman and if he misses out, especially to Thomas Tuchel's side, then it will be a massive blow.

There is still a few weeks left in the window so anything can happen, but it's looking good for the Blues. 

