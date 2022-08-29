Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Suggests Chelsea's Potential Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Alternative

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has thrown Wilfried Zaha's name out there, as the next forward to join Chelsea if the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer does not happen.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been heavily linked to Chelsea over the past month, with previous reports stating that the Gabon striker is keen to reunite with Thomas Tuchel.

A potential move to west London is still on the cards for the Barcelona No.17, however, talks between the two clubs have not been simple, to say the least.

Due to Aubameyang's previous ties with rivals Arsenal, there was a fear that he would turn down a move, although this has now been dismissed. Personal terms would not be an issue.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, an alternative to Aubameyang this transfer window could be Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha.

Speaking about the situation, the 29-year-old said, “I have a feeling Auba could be deadline day or day before, it will not be completed today, that’s the feeling between Chelsea and Barca.

"Zaha maybe a last minute option if they chose this type of player, he’s one of many discussed internally.” 

wilfried zaha

The Ivory Coast international has scored three goals in three games so far this season, including a tidy finish at Anfield in a 1-1 draw.

Zaha has been tipped for a move to a big-six side for numerous years now but has never seemed to have that big offer come in for him. Going forward, he will be huge for Patrick Vieira if the Eagles are to have a successful Premier League campaign.

