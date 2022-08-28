Fabrizio Romano Tips Chelsea to Sign Frenkie de Jong Over Liverpool

The one midfielder that Chelsea have continuously been linked with this summer transfer window is Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

With Manchester United signing Casemiro recently, it has basically ended their interest in the 25-year-old, leaving the Blues unchallenged in their pursuit of him.

Despite Todd Boehly keeping a close eye on his current situation at Barcelona, recent reports from Spain are claiming that he is willing to take a pay cut to stay at the Camp Nou.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

However, this isn't official yet and some Spanish media are reporting that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are preparing a bid for De Jong.

The Merseyside club are currently going through a midfield crisis and the German has said that he now wants a midfielder in the final few days of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano was asked about Liverpool's interest in the Dutchman, to which he responded by claiming that Chelsea are 'really pushing' to sign him.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

So far I have no news on Frenkie de Jong and Liverpool. There is no negotiation in progress as things stand and I have been repeating since July that nothing will change if Frenkie does not change his mind, that is, to stay at Barca.

“Liverpool’s salary structure also means this is not an easy deal. Let’s see if the player changes his mind, but my feeling is that it is Chelsea who are really pushing for him.”

Read More Chelsea Stories