Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Tips Chelsea to Sign Frenkie de Jong Over Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea are 'pushing' to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong over Liverpool

The one midfielder that Chelsea have continuously been linked with this summer transfer window is Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

With Manchester United signing Casemiro recently, it has basically ended their interest in the 25-year-old, leaving the Blues unchallenged in their pursuit of him.

Despite Todd Boehly keeping a close eye on his current situation at Barcelona, recent reports from Spain are claiming that he is willing to take a pay cut to stay at the Camp Nou.

Frenkie de Jong

However, this isn't official yet and some Spanish media are reporting that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are preparing a bid for De Jong.

The Merseyside club are currently going through a midfield crisis and the German has said that he now wants a midfielder in the final few days of the summer transfer window.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fabrizio Romano Provide An Update

Speaking to Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano was asked about Liverpool's interest in the Dutchman, to which he responded by claiming that Chelsea are 'really pushing' to sign him.

Frenkie de Jong

So far I have no news on Frenkie de Jong and Liverpool. There is no negotiation in progress as things stand and I have been repeating since July that nothing will change if Frenkie does not change his mind, that is, to stay at Barca.

“Liverpool’s salary structure also means this is not an easy deal. Let’s see if the player changes his mind, but my feeling is that it is Chelsea who are really pushing for him.”

Read More Chelsea Stories

Sterling v Leicester
Match Coverage

'We got a two-goal advantage & defended well' - Raheem Sterling On The 2-1 Win Against Leicester City

By Connor Dossi-White
Gallagher v Leicester
Match Coverage

'You Cannot Make This Decision' - Thomas Tuchel On First Half Red Card And High Praise For Thiago Silva

By Luka Foley
Marc Cucurella v Leicester
Match Coverage

'We Were In Total Control' - Thomas Tuchel On Huge Chelsea Victory

By Melissa Edwards
Sterling v Leicester
Match Coverage

Chelsea Vs Leicester City Player Ratings

By Connor Dossi-White
Sterling v Leicester
Match Coverage

Match Report: Sterling At The Double For Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

By Melissa Edwards
Barnes
Match Coverage

Watch: Harvey Barnes Pulls One Back For Leicester At Chelsea

By Owen Cummings
Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Watch: Raheem Sterling Scores Again To Double Chelsea's Lead Against Leicester City

By Owen Cummings
Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Watch: Raheem Sterling Scores As Chelsea Take 1-0 Lead Against Leicester

By Owen Cummings