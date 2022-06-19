Skip to main content
Fabrizio Romano Update On Chelsea Man Romelu Lukaku's Return To Serie A Side Inter Milan

The Blues are wrapping up on a deal that would see the Belgian moving away from Stamford Bridge just a year since re-joining with the London club.

Transfer Expert Fabrizio Romano reaffirms a report from Matteo Barzaghi that the nearing deal is simply waiting for the 'green light' from the Inter Milan owner.

Lukaku was a key asset for Inter before making his £97.5million move back to the Premier League. 

During his original time at the Italian club, the former Everton and Manchester United man scored 47 goals in 72 appearances.

The centre-forward was also instrumental in the side winning the 2020/21 Serie A title.

The potential move has come after reports of a rift between the striker and manager Thomas Tuchel.

Romelu Lukaku Thomas Tuchel

Lukaku has struggled too make an effect in the team, only accruing eight goals over the season.

The dispute with the player's manager is thought to have started after Lukaku took an interview with Sky Italia, where he stated he was "not happy" at Chelsea and the system Tuchel wanted to play, even expressed an intent to return to his former Italian side.

This resulted in the Belgium International being dropped from the squad for the side's next game, a clash with Liverpool who were competing for the title.

